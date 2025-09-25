Egypt’s Information Authority Launches Multilingual Digital Platforms to Showcase National Image

The General Authority for Information announced the launch of a comprehensive digital media package aimed at promoting Egypt's image and policies worldwide.

The initiative was officially unveiled by journalist Diaa Rashwan, who highlighted its role in fostering Egypt's global communication efforts.

This digital expansion includes the launch of three major websites designed to represent the country across multiple languages and platforms.

The primary site, available in Arabic, English, French, Spanish, and Chinese, features extensive content on Egypt's politics, culture, economy, society, tourism, and external relations.

Enhanced with multimedia-rich tools including texts, images, and videos, the site is intended to serve as a reliable reference for users worldwide.

The site, whose domain is https://sis, gov, eg, has undergone a year-long development process in collaboration with Egypt’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

A second website, dedicated to Africa, is titled 'Egypt and Africa, ' and is available at https://africa, sis, gov, eg, offering content in nine languages including Arabic, English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Portuguese, Hausa, Swahili, and Amharic.

This platform, launched in 2019 during President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's chairmanship of the African Union, focuses on Egypt’s relations and contributions across the continent, updating daily with news and reports.