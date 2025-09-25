Egypt News

Egyptian Media Authority Celebrates Resumption of Maspero Book Series After 14 Years

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The National Media Authority hosted a reception at Naguib Mahfouz Studio in Maspero to mark the return of the Maspero book series after a hiatus of 14 years.

The Authority's chairman, Ahmed El-Muslimani, along with Dr, Lamis Ragaa Al-Nakshash, signed copies of the publication for attendees during the event.

Prominent figures including Khaled Hanfi, editor-in-chief of Radio and Television magazine, novelist Fareda Al-Nakshash, director Sameh Al-Nakshash, and media personality Soha Al-Nakshash participated in the gathering.

The relaunch of Fareda Al-Nakshash's book aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s call to promote moderation and renewal of religious discourse.

The book offers a radical critique of religious extremism and advocates for the reinforcement of science and moderate values.

The series originally began in 1972 with the poet Farouk Shousha's 'Our Beautiful Language' and last published in January 2011 with 'Riyadh Al-Sabbaty'.

Throughout its history, the series has included works by notable writers such as Salah Abdel Sabour, Hussein Fawzi, Gamal Al-Ghitani, Mahmoud Awad, and others, including Taufik Al-Hakeem's 'Return of the Spirit' in 1976 and Naguib Mahfouz's 'Mirrors' serialized in radio magazine prior to book publication.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


