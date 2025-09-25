Egypt Allocates 800,000 EGP to Support Unregulated Workers Across Six Governorates

Minister of Labor Mohamed Jaber announced the approval of 800, 000 Egyptian pounds dedicated to providing healthcare and injury compensation for unregulated workers in six governorates.

The targeted regions include Cairo, Aswan, Gharbia, Diphgali, New Valley, and Damietta, with funds allocated specifically to assist workers in these areas.

A total of 200, 000 pounds are designated for 214 workers to cover medical expenses such as check-ups, treatment costs, laboratory tests, and imaging procedures.

An additional 600, 000 pounds have been set aside as compensation for the families of three workers who died in separate accidents within Cairo governorate, providing each family with 200, 000 pounds.

Minister Jaber emphasized that this support is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Labor to protect and assist unregulated workers in line with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s directives.

These measures aim to improve working conditions, ensure workers' rights, and enhance social protection across the country.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing support initiatives to safeguard vulnerable labor segments in Egypt.