Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

The Global Nuclear Week launched today in Moscow with wide participation from world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and energy ministers, focused on the future of nuclear power and its role in supporting sustainable development and climate change mitigation.





Representing Egypt, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy during his participation.





The event features the main plenary session where new countries are set to join the BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform, alongside the start of the platform's annual conference highlighting technological advancements and experience exchange.





On the sidelines of the event, the Egyptian minister plans a series of meetings with senior Russian officials and nuclear program authorities to discuss industry localization and technology transfer opportunities.





Additionally, discussions will include engagement with nuclear equipment manufacturing companies, aiming at fostering domestic industry growth and market integration in Egypt.





The week marks a significant occasion in the nuclear sector, uniting decision-makers and experts to explore strategies for energy security and diversification essential for global economic development.





The observance of the 80th anniversary underscores Russia’s longstanding tradition and strategic advancements in nuclear technology and industry.



























