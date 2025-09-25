Egypt News

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Global Nuclear Week launched today in Moscow with wide participation from world leaders, including presidents, prime ministers, and energy ministers, focused on the future of nuclear power and its role in supporting sustainable development and climate change mitigation.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

Representing Egypt, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat emphasized the importance of strengthening international cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy during his participation.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

The event features the main plenary session where new countries are set to join the BRICS Nuclear Energy Platform, alongside the start of the platform's annual conference highlighting technological advancements and experience exchange.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

On the sidelines of the event, the Egyptian minister plans a series of meetings with senior Russian officials and nuclear program authorities to discuss industry localization and technology transfer opportunities.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

Additionally, discussions will include engagement with nuclear equipment manufacturing companies, aiming at fostering domestic industry growth and market integration in Egypt.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

The week marks a significant occasion in the nuclear sector, uniting decision-makers and experts to explore strategies for energy security and diversification essential for global economic development.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

The observance of the 80th anniversary underscores Russia’s longstanding tradition and strategic advancements in nuclear technology and industry.

Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow
Russian Nuclear Industry Celebrates 80 Years Amid Global Summit in Moscow

Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.