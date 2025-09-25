Egypt News

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Cairo University Hospitals, specifically Qasr Al Aini Hospitals, celebrated World Patient Safety Day in collaboration with the World Health Organization on September 17, 2025.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

During the celebration, the dome building of Qasr Al Aini Hospitals, also known as the Dean Building, was illuminated in orange to symbolize hospital solidarity and renewed commitment to patient safety priorities.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

Dr, Hesham Salah Murad, Dean of Medicine at Cairo University and Chairman of the Hospitals Board, is a leading supporter of the patient safety concept and emphasizes responsibility towards patient care.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

This initiative is under the direct supervision of Dr, Hossam Hossny, the Executive Director of Cairo University Hospitals, reflecting institutional unity and ongoing dedication to safety and quality standards.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

Cairo University Hospitals organized awareness and training activities in partnership with the Ministry of Health to promote patient safety culture and safe practices across their facilities.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

These efforts aim to enhance public understanding of patient safety, support quality care, and ensure the sustainability of health services provided by the hospitals.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

The event underscores the importance of international health collaborations and institutional responsibility in advancing healthcare safety protocols.

Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day
Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.