Cairo University Hospitals Illuminate Dome in Orange for World Patient Safety Day

Cairo University Hospitals, specifically Qasr Al Aini Hospitals, celebrated World Patient Safety Day in collaboration with the World Health Organization on September 17, 2025.





During the celebration, the dome building of Qasr Al Aini Hospitals, also known as the Dean Building, was illuminated in orange to symbolize hospital solidarity and renewed commitment to patient safety priorities.





Dr, Hesham Salah Murad, Dean of Medicine at Cairo University and Chairman of the Hospitals Board, is a leading supporter of the patient safety concept and emphasizes responsibility towards patient care.





This initiative is under the direct supervision of Dr, Hossam Hossny, the Executive Director of Cairo University Hospitals, reflecting institutional unity and ongoing dedication to safety and quality standards.





Cairo University Hospitals organized awareness and training activities in partnership with the Ministry of Health to promote patient safety culture and safe practices across their facilities.





These efforts aim to enhance public understanding of patient safety, support quality care, and ensure the sustainability of health services provided by the hospitals.





The event underscores the importance of international health collaborations and institutional responsibility in advancing healthcare safety protocols.







