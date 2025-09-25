Egypt News

Egypt Showcases Tourism Potential at Paris International Travel Expo 2025

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, represented by the General Authority for Tourism Activation, participated in the IFTM Top Resa 2025 exhibition launched yesterday in Paris and continuing until September 25.

The event is considered one of the most prominent professional tourism fairs within the European market with the Egyptian booth inaugurated by Ambassador Alaa Youssef and Engineer Ahmed Youssef.

Officials from the Egyptian delegation, including Rami Nazmy and Marian Helmy Fakhry, attended the opening along with strategic management representatives from the authority.

Engineer Ahmed Youssef emphasized that participating in this event is a strategic move to strengthen Egypt's presence in the key European tourism market and to showcase its diverse tourism offerings under the theme 'Egypt: Unmatched Diversity, '.

The Ministry’s strategic planning meetings with French tour operators focused on future initiatives to boost French tourism, especially with the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

Proposed promotional strategies included joint campaigns highlighting various tourism types such as eco, sports, adventure, and spiritual tourism, along with promoting new destinations like New El Alamein.

The Egyptian pavilion hosted a panel discussion on global tourism challenges and Egypt's innovative projects aligned with the New Republic vision, accompanied by virtual reality exhibits of ancient Egyptian relics.

Additionally, the delegation conducted media interviews to discuss Egypt’s recent tourism developments and future prospects for increasing tourist arrivals from France.

Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


