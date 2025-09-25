Egypt News

Ninety-Nine Senators Complete Membership Card Procedures on Second Day of Reception

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Approximately ninety-nine members of the Senate finalized their membership card procedures during the second day of a welcoming event organized by the Senate's General Secretariat for elected members in the second legislative term from 2025 to 2030.

The membership process involves several steps, including facial recognition, completing the membership form, taking photographs, signing a financial disclosure statement, receiving the parliamentary bag, and registering preferences for specialized committees.

Members represent constituencies from the North, Center, and South Upper Egypt sectors, as well as the Western Delta region, with both list-based and individual seats.

Yesterday, Secretary General Mahmoud Ismail Ateman handed over membership cards to members from Cairo, South and Center Delta, and East Delta constituencies amid friendly and welcoming atmospheres.

The process has been characterized by a tone of appreciation and respect, highlighting cooperation between members and the Senate's administrative bodies.

This event marks a significant step in preparing the new legislative session for effective parliamentary work and representation.

Further updates are expected as the remaining members complete their procedures, emphasizing transparency and organization within the legislative process.


The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


