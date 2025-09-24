Senator Anji Maher Nasif Prioritizes Education, Health, and Social Development in Second Senate Term

Senator Anji Maher Nasif announced her key focus areas as she officially received her membership card for the second legislative session of the Senate.

She emphasized that education, health, youth, women, family, society, housing, and transportation will be at the forefront of her agenda during this legislative chapter.

Nasif made these remarks during a press conference held at the reception event for newly elected members, highlighting her commitment to addressing vital national issues.

She expressed that the concerns of Egyptian citizens remain her top priority, especially amidst significant efforts by political leadership to enhance public services.

The senator also stated she will join the Senate's Housing, Transport, and Local Administration Committee, citing the importance of public service files.

Nasif emphasized the Senate's vital role in studying policies, devising plans, and making recommendations to overcome operational hurdles for the benefit of citizens.

She outlined her intentions to support national development, safeguard national security, and tackle current challenges facing the country.

Regarding education, she described it as the cornerstone of all development sectors, stressing the need for revising legislation and modernizing curricula to meet contemporary needs.

Nasif highlighted the importance of focusing on youth by promoting entrepreneurship, facilitating funding, and supporting project initiation among young people.

She also committed to defending Egyptian women's rights, proposing measures to protect against violence and discrimination, and advocating for increased representation and equal working conditions.

Furthermore, Nasif underscored the importance of monitoring family stability to ensure social and economic peace within Egyptian households.

The Senate’s General Secretariat continued the second day of the welcoming ceremony for new members representing various governorates, including North, Central, South of Upper Egypt, and the Western Delta.

Yesterday, Secretary-General Mahmoud Ismail Otman handed out membership cards to representatives from Cairo, South, Central, and Eastern Delta governorates in a friendly atmosphere marked by photo sessions and expressions of pride.

He and his deputy, Counselor Amr Yousry, praised the organizers for their efforts to ensure the event's success and uphold the dignity of the Senate.

The official welcoming ceremony is scheduled to continue today, September 24, for members from additional governorates in the Upper Egypt and Western Delta regions.