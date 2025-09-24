Health Advisor Denounces Link Between Paracetamol Use and Autism in Children

Dr, Amr Hassan, a health minister advisor and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Cairo University, clarified that pregnant women consuming Panadol or any paracetamol-based medications do not risk causing autism in their children.

During a phone interview on the program 'Your Heart with Gamal Shaban, ' hosted by former National Heart Institute Dean Dr, Gamal Shaban, Dr, Hassan addressed concerns raised by many expecting mothers regarding medication safety.

He emphasized that, in general, painkillers do not pose risks to the fetus when taken appropriately and under medical supervision.

The doctor warned against mothers consuming pain relief tablets excessively or as if they were candies, highlighting the potential dangers of such practices.

Hassan stated that the exact causes of autism remain unknown despite extensive research and medical examinations, with no clear evidence pointing to medication use during pregnancy.

He also recommended that any medication intake during pregnancy be done after consulting healthcare providers and only when necessary.

The ongoing scientific community has not identified a definitive cause for autism, leading to ongoing investigations into genetic and environmental factors.