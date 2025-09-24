Egyptian Housing Ministry Announces New Details on Property Concessions and Parliamentary Legal Reforms

The Ministry of Housing in Egypt revealed new guidelines regarding the transfer and concession of apartments and land plots, emphasizing efforts to facilitate citizen access without retracting ownership rights.

Amid ongoing legislative developments, Member of Parliament Atef El Moghawry highlighted that the new Criminal Procedures Law, comprising 541 articles, has seen President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi object to nine specific provisions.

The legislative process reflects significant parliamentary input, with assurances that substantial efforts were made to improve the legal framework despite presidential reservations.

In related political developments, MP Mohamed Abou El Eneen fiercely protested against an Israeli delegation during a Mediterranean Parliament meeting, condemning crimes committed against Gaza residents.

Meanwhile, media personality Ahmed Moussa provided details regarding a verbal altercation between MP Mohamed Abou El Eneen and an Israeli delegate, emphasizing tensions during the international meeting.

Health expert Dr, Amgad El Haddad stressed the importance of autumn vaccinations to protect students from respiratory infections as the season changes, urging timely immunizations.

These updates come amidst the broader context of ongoing legislative debates and international diplomatic interactions involving Egypt's political representatives and government officials.