Egypt News

Egyptian Housing Ministry Announces New Details on Property Concessions and Parliamentary Legal Reforms

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Housing in Egypt revealed new guidelines regarding the transfer and concession of apartments and land plots, emphasizing efforts to facilitate citizen access without retracting ownership rights.

Amid ongoing legislative developments, Member of Parliament Atef El Moghawry highlighted that the new Criminal Procedures Law, comprising 541 articles, has seen President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi object to nine specific provisions.

The legislative process reflects significant parliamentary input, with assurances that substantial efforts were made to improve the legal framework despite presidential reservations.

In related political developments, MP Mohamed Abou El Eneen fiercely protested against an Israeli delegation during a Mediterranean Parliament meeting, condemning crimes committed against Gaza residents.

Meanwhile, media personality Ahmed Moussa provided details regarding a verbal altercation between MP Mohamed Abou El Eneen and an Israeli delegate, emphasizing tensions during the international meeting.

Health expert Dr, Amgad El Haddad stressed the importance of autumn vaccinations to protect students from respiratory infections as the season changes, urging timely immunizations.

These updates come amidst the broader context of ongoing legislative debates and international diplomatic interactions involving Egypt's political representatives and government officials.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.