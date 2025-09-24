Tourism Union Reveals Expected Prices for Hajj 2025-2026 Season

Ehab Abdel Al, Treasurer of the Tourism Chambers Union, announced that the pricing for the upcoming Hajj season is expected to remain unchanged from the previous year.

He explained that 80% of the visas are likely to be allocated for economic Hajj, while the remaining 20% will be for the five-star packages.

Abdel Al highlighted that the pricing for Hajj programs will stay stable compared to last season due to no changes in the Saudi Riyal exchange rate.

Last year's prices for five-star packages ranged from 580, 000 to 520, 000 Egyptian pounds depending on the hotel proximity to the Haram.

Economical Hajj package prices for 2025 are projected at 295, 000 pounds for full-season flights with hotels up to 1250 meters from the Haram.

Packages with hotels between 1250 and 2000 meters are estimated at 275, 000 pounds, and those in zones like Al-Azizyah, Al-Nuzha, and Zohour at 250, 000 pounds.

For land-based Hajj in 2025, prices are set at 260, 000 pounds for hotels up to 1250 meters, 245, 000 pounds for 1250 to 2000 meters, and 225, 000 pounds for zones like Al-Azizyah, Al-Nuzha, and Zohour.

Abdel Al confirmed that prices do not include airfare or ferry tickets for the land programs, which are scheduled for the 1146 AH season, and emphasized early preparations by tourism companies to enhance service quality.