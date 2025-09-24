Egypt News

Giza Continues School Facade Renovation and Regular Maintenance

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Giza Governor Adel El Naggar has emphasized the importance of completing the painting and maintenance of school facades across the governorate as part of an extensive beautification plan.

Over 4, 000 schools in Giza are targeted in the renovation initiative, with 482 schools currently in the process of being painted to enhance their appearance.

The governor highlighted the significance of maintaining school facilities by ensuring routine repairs are carried out after school hours to avoid disrupting educational activities.

This directive was issued during an emergency meeting of the local executive council, where board members reviewed academic progress and the availability of educational materials.

Meetings focused on the delivery of textbooks and the readiness of educational exhibitions, including 'Welcome Schools' and 'Welcome School' initiatives.

Giza's administration is coordinating with various governmental agencies to create a safe and effective learning environment, reflecting national educational improvement strategies.

Officials also reaffirmed their commitment to supervising school maintenance and supporting the educational sector, underscoring its role in human development.

The meeting was attended by deputy governors, regional officials, and heads of local administrative units to ensure comprehensive implementation of developmental projects.


