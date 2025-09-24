Egyptian Religious Authority Clarifies Property Rental Income and Inheritance Laws

Dr, Mahmoud Shalabi, Secretary of the Fatwa Department at the Egyptian Dar Al-Ifta, addressed a question from Nader from Minya regarding the distribution of rental income from an inherited apartment left by the deceased father to his four children, consisting of two males and two females.

He explained that if the apartment was owned by the deceased and leased to a third party, the rental income is considered part of the estate and must be divided among the heirs according to Islamic inheritance rules.

Dr, Shalabi emphasized that the distribution of rental proceeds adheres to the principle that males receive twice the share of females, and the widow’s legal entitlement is respected if applicable.

He noted that if the father had specified in a will a particular division of the property among his children within the legal limit of one-third and all heirs approved, the division must be honored to prevent disputes.

However, he clarified that a verbal non-registered will not be enforceable unless all heirs consent, and thus, the estate's division must follow established Islamic inheritance laws.

He further indicated that the leased apartment can remain jointly owned until the lease ends, after which the income is split based on legal shares, or heirs can agree to assign it to one heir in exchange for a fair settlement through a partition agreement.

Dr, Shalabi stressed that the Islamic legal standard prioritizes rightful inheritance distribution over absolute gender equality, with the rent’s distribution governed by the property's ownership, which is divided according to Islamic law – giving males a share equal to two females' shares.