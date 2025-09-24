Egyptian Religious Leader Responds to Launch of First Dance School in Cairo

Dr, Mazhar Shaheen, Imam and preacher at Omar Makram Mosque, publicly commented on the opening of Egypt's first dance academy.

He expressed concern over the timing, contrasting it with national efforts to promote mindful awareness through campaigns like 'Correct Your Concepts' aimed at strengthening societal moral and intellectual resilience.

Shaheen criticized the establishment of a belly dance school as contradictory to these efforts, alleging it undermines societal values and cultural identity.

He pointed out that such an event occurs amid Gaza's ongoing suffering from conflict, blockade, and humanitarian crises, highlighting the contrast between arts and ongoing human tragedies.

The religious leader questioned whether it is appropriate to inaugurate a dance institute while Gaza children suffer and call for urgent action to close the institution.

Shaheen also emphasized that the opening of the academy does not reflect artistic innovation but rather deviates from national priorities and inflames societal sensitivities.

He urged authorities to take immediate measures to shut down the school to protect public morals and uphold societal values in Egypt, asserting that the country’s identity cannot be reduced to a dance academy or entertainment venues.

He concluded by stating that this is a matter of collective awareness, national identity, and cultural responsibility, vowing that Egypt will not compromise its heritage or forget Gaza’s human suffering amid such disputes.