Orascom Completes Development of Ahmed Sheboub Primary School in Abu Qur

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Orascom has finalized the development of Ahmed Sheboub Primary School located in the Abu Qur area through support and funding from Orascom Construction Company.

This initiative was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Tale’ami Ahlam Foundation as part of Egypt’s broader strategy to enhance cooperation between the private sector and government entities.

The project reflects Egypt’s commitment to corporate social responsibility by contributing to societal development and supporting educational initiatives for surrounding communities.

The development included upgrading school facilities and infrastructure, alongside fostering educational growth through specialized teacher training programs.

A comprehensive three-year follow-up program has been established to ensure continuous development and maintenance of the school’s facilities and educational quality.

The completion of the infrastructure phase was coincided with the start of the new academic year, underscoring a positive impact on the local community.

This project exemplifies Egypt’s sustainable development vision and its focus on strengthening social investment in education and community welfare.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

Abdelrahman Ellithy


