Senator Tarek Abdelaziz Vows Legislative Support for National Reform Agenda

Senator Tarek Abdelaziz, a member of the Egyptian Senate, expressed full backing for the country's leadership under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, highlighting efforts to preserve historic achievements that have positioned Egypt on a path of comprehensive development.

At a reception hosted by the Senate General Secretariat for new members, Abdelaziz emphasized that safeguarding these accomplishments is a patriotic duty for individuals and institutions alike, viewing them as the result of dedicated work and sacrifices.

He announced his commitment to introducing innovative ideas and progressive legislation aimed at supporting ongoing reforms and adapting to global changes, strengthening Egypt's capacity to face challenges and protect national gains.

Abdelaziz stressed that the upcoming phase requires collective effort behind the political leadership, unified teamwork, and dedication to maintaining stability and building on the nation’s recent advances.

He urged for continued efforts to uphold the foundations of the state, preserve achievements, and advance development initiatives to secure a better future for upcoming generations.

The senator underscored the importance of unity in tackling economic, social, and political issues, insisting that national cohesion is vital for sustained progress.

He reaffirmed that ongoing reforms must be supported by comprehensive legislative measures aligned with Egypt's strategic national goals, emphasizing the role of legislative innovation in fostering national resilience.