National Media Organization Hosts Reception for Reissue of Maspero Book Series

The Radio and Television Magazine, in collaboration with the Cultural Channel, the Cultural Program Radio, and the Maspero Center for Studies, is organizing a reception today in Cairo to celebrate the reissue of the Maspero book series after a 14-year hiatus.

The event coincides with the re-publication of Ragaa Al-Nagash's renowned book ‘Islam Without Parties, ’ which is being released for the first time and signifies the series' 90th release.

This reissue responds to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's call to strengthen moderate thought and renew religious discourse across Egyptian society.

The book offers a fundamental critique of religious extremism and promotes values of knowledge, moderation, and dialogue.

The original series launched in 1972 with Farouk Shousha's ‘Our Beautiful Language, ’ and the latest publication occurred in January 2011 with ‘Riyad Al-Sanabaty, ’ marking its ongoing contribution to Egyptian intellectual life.

Throughout the years, prominent writers such as Salah Abdel Sabour, Hussein Fawzi, Gamal Ghitani, Mahmoud Awwad, Mohsen Mohammed, Samaa Karim, and Sakina Fouad have contributed to the series.

In 1976, the series included Tawfiq Al Hakim's ‘Return of the Spirit, ’ and Naguib Mahfouz's ‘Mirror’ was published in serialized form before being released as a complete book.