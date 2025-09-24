Egypt News

Hesham Magdy Receives Official Senate Membership Card as First Attendee at Second Day of Parliamentary Reception

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Member of the Senate Hesham Magdy from the National Front Party received his official Senate membership card, becoming the first participant to attend the second day of the event recognizing newly elected members for the 2025-2030 legislative session.

Magdy emphasized in a press statement that education, health, and development are top priorities on his agenda under the dome, considering them essential pillars for societal progress and meeting citizens' aspirations.

The second day’s activities commenced at the Senate’s headquarters in the morning, with newly elected members beginning to collect their membership cards.

The Senate also hosted representatives from Upper Egypt and the Western Delta sector, including regional and individual candidates, during the official reception ceremonies.

The event signifies the formal induction of new senators and highlights the ongoing process of integrating representatives from diverse districts.

Officials have encouraged active participation from members to promote legislative priorities aligned with national development.

The ceremony reflects the institutional procedures undertaken to welcome the newly elected members into the legislative body, emphasizing transparency and decorum.


