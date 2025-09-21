Egyptian Labor Minister Announces Crackdown on Fake Employment Agencies and Highlights New Law Benefits

Egypt's Minister of Labor, Mohamed Jabrán, delivered a speech during a roundtable discussion in Cairo focusing on fair employment and the challenges faced by labor recruitment companies operating abroad.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Labor in cooperation with the International Labour Organization and attended by ILO Regional Director Eric Oschlian.

Jabrán emphasized the importance of this roundtable, which is part of the regional program aimed at comprehensive governance of labor migration and mobility in North Africa, promoting lawful and sustainable employment pathways.

He reviewed the ministry’s efforts during the initial phase of the project, which lasted nearly four years until 2023, including awareness campaigns targeting employers, recruitment agencies, journalists, and other stakeholders.

The minister also announced the establishment of a pre-departure guidance unit to raise workers' awareness of their rights and duties before leaving Egypt, along with capacity-building programs for labor inspectors and relevant authorities.

Jabrán expressed optimism about achieving further milestones through the second phase of the program, coinciding with the enforcement of Egypt's new Labor Law No, 14 of 2025, highlighting its key provisions related to Egyptian workers abroad.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improve the efficiency of Egyptian employment overseas by adhering to national laws and international labor standards to protect Egyptian workers abroad.

The minister praised companies committed to legitimate practices and adhering to fair employment principles, emphasizing their role in economic development by providing decent job opportunities for youth abroad.

Jabrán pledged ongoing support for successful models reflecting true partnership between the government and serious private sector companies, while combating unscrupulous fake agencies, and was supported by ILO Cairo Office Director Eric Oschlian, who discussed principles of fair migration and the EU-funded THAMM Plus program.