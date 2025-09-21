Senate Completes Preparations for New Member ID Card Issuance

The General Secretariat of the Senate has finalized its arrangements to welcome newly elected members this week according to a specified schedule for membership procedures and card issuance.

Invitations have been sent to the elected members for the second legislative term (2025–2030) to attend a reception and receive their membership cards at the Senate headquarters on September 23 and 24.

The 23rd of September will see members from Cairo, South and Central Delta, and East Delta constituencies, while the 24th will cover North, Central, and South Upper Egypt, as well as West Delta constituencies.

Each new member will receive a package containing a tablet device, the Senate internal regulation, the constitution, and the Senate law booklet in addition to their membership card.

The opening session of the Senate is scheduled for October and will follow the internal regulations, including the oath-taking procedure led by the eldest member with assistance from the youngest member.

All members are required to swear the constitutional oath, which emphasizes loyalty to the republic, respect for the constitution and law, safeguarding national interests, and preserving territorial integrity and sovereignty.