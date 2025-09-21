Osama Al-Diil: Camp David Is a Ceasefire, Not Peace or Normalization

Political analyst and author Osama Al-Diil asserts that the Egypt-Israel Camp David agreement signed over 40 years ago is merely a ceasefire, not a permanent peace arrangement.

He relies on statements from Israeli officials themselves, who describe the pact as a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty, questioning how it can be considered a ceasefire given the presence of mutual embassies and billion-dollar trade.

Al-Diil highlights that Israel's foundation was laid through an international conspiracy and UN Partition Resolution 181, noting Turkey's early recognition of Israel and claiming Arab normalization is politically motivated.

He emphasizes that Egypt is a sovereign state free to make its own decisions and clarifies that the natural gas deal with Israel, initiated in 2005 and renewed in 2019, is purely commercial to meet industrial energy needs, not an act of economic salvation for Israel.

Regarding the Rafah Crossing, Al-Diil explains that it is a border port operated by Egypt's Ministry of Transport under national sovereignty and security considerations, unlike the actual crossings between Gaza and Israel.