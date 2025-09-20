Egypt News

National Council for Women Hosts Panel on International Indicators and Empowerment

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The National Council for Women organized a two-day discussion session titled 'Implementing Council Activities in Light of Egypt’s Status in International Indicators and Women's Empowerment' attended by Advisor Amal Ammar and council members and leaders from the council.

Advisor Amal Ammar emphasized that the session aimed to review gender equality indicators, highlight achievements, and address challenges requiring serious and intensified efforts in line with the National Strategy for Egyptian Women's Empowerment 2030, alongside exploring ways to deepen mutual understanding and unify visions.

The session also included presentations on Egypt's ranking in the Global Gender Gap Index, the council's strategic framework and achievements over the past year, and discussions on future development recommendations, with Dr, Majid Osman addressing indicators of women's empowerment and gender equality measurements.

Mohamed Al-Ataby highlighted the banking sector's role as a key driver of the Egyptian economy and its contribution to women's empowerment through financial programs and training initiatives, noting that the National Bank of Egypt has over 8, 7 million female clients and aims to expand these services.

Dr, Susan El-Qaliny showcased a decade of leadership by the Media Observatory for Women, the first government-funded media monitor specializing in representations of women, and Mari Louais detailed the rural women’s economic empowerment project focusing on agricultural waste recycling across 27 governorates.

