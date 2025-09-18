Egyptian Officials Distribute 100 Jobs to People of Determination in Private Sector

Minister of Labor Mohamed Jaban and Cairo Governor Dr, Ibrahim Saber distributed 100 new employment contracts to individuals of determination from Cairo during a ceremony held at a hotel in the capital.





The event was organized by the Cairo Labor Directorate under the leadership of Mr, Al-Sharqawi.





A statement from the Ministry of Labor explained that this initiative aligns with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's directives to integrate people of determination into the labor market and provide appropriate employment opportunities.





Minister Mohamed Jaban emphasized the ministry's ongoing efforts in vocational training and employment readiness campaigns.





He highlighted that the new Labor Law No, 14 of 2025, ratified by President Sisi, aims to create a balanced work environment that guarantees rights for both workers and employers.





The law also seeks to boost productivity and expand employment opportunities for youth within Egypt and internationally.





Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber affirmed that the Egyptian state's support for empowerment and inclusion of people of determination continues firmly under President Sisi's leadership.





He pointed out that distributing work contracts represents social justice and promotes equal opportunities in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.





Dr, Ibrahim Saber praised the Ministry of Labor's efforts in creating jobs for people of determination and pledged ongoing support from the governorate.





This initiative underscores a national commitment to safeguarding rights and fostering societal integration for all citizens.



