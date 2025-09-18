Population Growth Challenges Impact Service Quality in Egypt

Dr, Abla Al-Alfi, Deputy Minister of Health and Population, conducted a field visit to Bakhans village in Abu Tisht Center, Qena Governorate, to oversee the implementation of the Model Village Health Initiative as part of the National Population and Development Plan (2025–2027) dealing with ongoing community engagement.

The visit included inspecting the Family Medicine Unit and Family Development Center where a broad community meeting was held to listen to residents' needs and suggestions, emphasizing community participation as essential for the success of the initiative.

Dr, Al-Alfi stated that population growth presents a major challenge affecting service quality and hindering developmental efforts, stressing the importance of continuous field presence and direct contact with citizens over temporary campaigns.

She highlighted that studies reveal only 20% of women are employed, 10% seek employment unsuccessfully, and 70% are neither working nor looking for work, reflecting the need for women’s economic and social empowerment to address demographic issues.

The deputy minister announced several operational measures including filling medical staff vacancies at the Family Medicine Unit, strengthening the role of the Family Development Center, linking services with Abu Tisht Central Hospital, and creating a recreational park to foster community interaction.