National Council Launches Awareness Campaign to Protect Children from Violence

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The National Council for Childhood and Motherhood has launched an extensive awareness campaign titled "Aware and Valuable" in collaboration with Safe Egypt Foundation.

This initiative coincides with the start of the new school year and aims to protect children's rights and ensure a safe environment for their development.

Dr, Sahar El-Senbaty, Chairperson of the Council, emphasized that the campaign focuses on educating children, parents, and the community about safeguarding against harassment, online game dangers, and bullying.

Activities include social media messaging and interactive content aimed at children and families to promote awareness and preventive measures.

The campaign is part of the Council’s strategic efforts to combat all forms of violence, abuse, and exploitation against children, reaffirming that protection is a collective responsibility.

It also encourages utilization of support channels such as Child Emergency Line (16000) and WhatsApp at (01102121600) for consultations and reporting violations.


