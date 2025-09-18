Egypt News

Egypt and Russia Explore Collaborative Opportunities in Healthcare Fields

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The General Authority for Healthcare in Egypt, led by Dr, Ahmed El-Sebaky, met with Russian Deputy Minister Tatiana Simenova to discuss joint cooperation in medical education, medical tourism, telemedicine, nuclear medicine, and the use of radioactive isotopes and neutron therapy.

The meeting was attended by a high-level Russian delegation including Dariya Shimanovskaya and Alexei Boikov from the Russian Ministry of Health, along with representatives from the Russian Embassy in Cairo.

Dr, El-Sebaky emphasized two strategic projects: establishing an international center for radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and treatment in collaboration with ROSATOM and developing AI-powered mobile healthcare services with POLYMED, including screenings, home care, and outreach campaigns.

Expansion of telemedicine is prioritized to improve healthcare access in remote areas, supporting the second phase of Egypt’s comprehensive health insurance initiative.

Both sides discussed launching a joint medical tourism program to enable Russian visitors to access specialized medical services via dedicated pathways, with Egyptian healthcare facilities treating between 1, 000 and 1, 200 Russian patients annually.

During the discussions, Simenova invited Dr, El-Sebaky to visit Russian research centers and medical universities, highlighting Russia’s intent to offer specialized scholarships for Egyptian doctors in advanced medical fields to foster knowledge exchange.

The two parties agreed to initiate twinning and experience exchange programs aimed at enhancing medical education and human resource development across various specialties, with participation from key officials from Egypt’s healthcare sector.


