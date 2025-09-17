Egypt News

Egypt’s Outsourcing Sector Grows Over Threefold in Two Years

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Dr, Amr Talaat, highlighted the significant expansion of the country's outsourcing industry, noting the increase from 66 centers in 2021 to over 200 by 2023.

He explained that outsourcing involves foreign companies establishing centers in Egypt that hire Egyptian IT and communications specialists to deliver digital services such as software development and project implementation for export outside Egypt.

Talaat emphasized that this process brings in hard currency to Egypt, creates tens of thousands of jobs, and is part of a broader effort to enhance trained workforce capabilities across various IT and communications sectors.

He added that global companies began to take notice of Egypt's intensified training efforts in 2021, leading to the establishment of new centers or expansion of existing ones.

By the end of 2022, the number of outsourcing centers had surged to over 200, with employment levels reaching approximately 150, 000 to 160, 000 workers, illustrating the sector's rapid growth and impact.


