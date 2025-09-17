Major Upgrades Complete at Sheikh Zayed Specialized Eye Hospital

Dr, Salah Omar Geda, General Director of Sheikh Zayed Specialized Hospital, announced the completion of renovation works in the Ophthalmology and Retina Surgery Unit following directives from Minister of Health Dr, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar during his visit in December 2024.

In September, the hospital received and installed a new Phacoemulsification machine for retina and vitreous surgeries, costing several million Egyptian pounds, with ten surgeries performed using the device on September 12, 2025.

The installation of this advanced equipment marks the final phase of the unit's development, which began in December 2024 with the arrival of a high-tech surgical microscope costing over five million pounds.

The hospital’s development plan also included acquiring modern ophthalmic devices such as eye ultrasound, visual acuity measurement tools, fundus examination systems, and lens measurement equipment, along with specialized surgical lighting.

Dr, Ahmed Sobhi, head of the ophthalmology unit, emphasized that upgrading to the latest surgical microscope and phacoemulsification device significantly enhances the unit’s capacity and broadens available medical services, enabling all types of eye surgeries including advanced procedures.

He highlighted that the new equipment allows for retinal detachment repairs, intraocular laser treatments, gas injections, and silicone oil removal, helping expand the scope of microscopic eye surgeries like strabismus, glaucoma, and cataract operations.

Dr, Geda expressed gratitude to the Minister of Health and Dr, Maha Ibrahim, head of the Medical Centers Authority, for their ongoing support which facilitated the comprehensive upgrade of the unit, aiming to improve patient care quality.