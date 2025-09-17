New Procedures for Employee Resignations Following Labor Law Reforms

Minister of Labor Mohamed Jebran issued Ministerial Resolution No 187 of 2025 outlining new mechanisms and regulations for approving employee resignations through labor offices based on Law No 14 of 2025.

Employees have the right to submit a written resignation to their employer, signed personally or by their agent, and approved by a labor relations office within the relevant district, including branches of the main establishment.

Labor offices must record the resignation with a serial number in electronic or paper registers, stamp it with the office’s seal, document the approval date, and provide a copy to the employee, while labor directorates will submit a monthly report on approved resignations to the Ministry of Labor.

The resolution states that the office’s stamp is valid for acceptance of resignation in official dealings, and employees can request the resignation to bear the Republican Seal if desired, with verification of their national ID.

Resignations cannot be submitted by employers or their representatives, and employee service is only considered terminated with official acceptance or after ten days from filing, with continued employment until a decision is made or the legal period expires, and employees can withdraw their resignation within ten days of employer notification.