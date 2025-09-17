Egyptian Officials Discuss Diplomatic, Security, and Cultural Affairs

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and the King of Spain exchanged high-ranking honors at the Presidential Palace in Cairo, with officials present from both nations.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly held a meeting to review regulations and standards for advertising on public roads, in accordance with Law No 208 of 2020.

The Egyptian government approved 14 decisions during its weekly cabinet session, addressing various economic and social issues.

The Ministry of Tourism confirmed that reports about the theft of five artifacts from the Greek-Roman Museum in Alexandria are false and unfounded.

President Sisi and King Felipe VI stressed the importance of immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and unimpeded humanitarian aid delivery during their talks.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Grand Cross to Egypt’s Grand Mufti Nuriye M, Eiad, recognizing his efforts in fostering interfaith dialogue.

The Ministry of Local Development announced a comprehensive preparedness plan for cities to mitigate flood risks and enhance emergency response equipment for the upcoming seasons.

Egypt’s Ministry of Awqaf is preparing for an upcoming imam and worker contest and is working on improving financial conditions for part-time preachers.