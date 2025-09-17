Major Developments in Egypt: Diplomatic Honors and Government Decisions

Egypt experienced significant political, social, and economic events over the past eight hours including high-level diplomatic exchanges and government decisions.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi exchanged top honors with the King and Queen of Spain at the Presidential Palace, emphasizing diplomatic relations.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved fourteen new resolutions addressing various national issues.

The Ministry of Tourism clarified that reports of missing or damaged artifacts from the Greek-Roman Museum in Alexandria are unfounded.

Prime Minister Madbouly also reviewed the implementation of regulations regarding advertisements on public roads and corridors under Law No 208 of 2020.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the Grand Cordon of Honor to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, Dr, Nazeer Mohamad Eiad, recognizing efforts to promote interfaith dialogue.

President El-Sisi and King Felipe VI of Spain discussed the importance of halting hostilities in Gaza, freeing hostages, and ensuring humanitarian aid access.

Finance and regional planning officials highlighted preparations for the upcoming rainy season, focusing on flood risk management and equipment readiness.