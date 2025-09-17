Prime Minister Monitors Regulations for Road Advertisements Safeguarding Urban Aesthetics

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly convened a meeting to oversee the implementation of standards and controls for advertisements on public roads and corridors, emphasizing the importance of maintaining urban harmony.

The meeting included senior officials from various ministries, such as transportation, industry, environment, and finance, to coordinate efforts and align policies with Law No 208 of 2020 concerning road advertisements.

Madbouly stressed that regulations should preserve the architectural integrity and aesthetic values of the urban landscape while ensuring compliance with societal values and efficient licensing procedures.

The Ministry of Housing presented plans to establish the National Agency for Regulation of Road Advertisements, highlighting its objectives, responsibilities, and legal framework for licensing, content standards, and safety measures.

Discussions covered criteria for licensing fees, enforcement measures, penalties for violations, and technical standards for advertisements, including lighting and environmental considerations, to promote sustainability and reduce visual pollution.

Officials also outlined efforts to enhance coordination between agencies for monitoring, the development of organizational structures, and the integration of monitoring cameras to ensure compliance and public safety.