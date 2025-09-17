Egyptian Government Approves Contract for Canadian Railway Locomotive Rehabilitation

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Authority for Egyptian Railways to contract with Canadian company APD for the refurbishment and enhancement of 180 locomotives.

This fleet includes 55 locomotives currently in service and 125 locomotives that are out of operation.

The decision aligns with the Ministry of Transportation's efforts to maintain the railway fleet and implement a comprehensive overhaul plan aimed at localizing maintenance activities.

The project seeks to improve locomotive efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to modernizing the railway infrastructure and ensuring sustainable transportation solutions across the country.