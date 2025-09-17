Egypt News

Egyptian Government Approves Contract for Canadian Railway Locomotive Rehabilitation

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Cabinet has approved a proposal by the National Authority for Egyptian Railways to contract with Canadian company APD for the refurbishment and enhancement of 180 locomotives.

This fleet includes 55 locomotives currently in service and 125 locomotives that are out of operation.

The decision aligns with the Ministry of Transportation's efforts to maintain the railway fleet and implement a comprehensive overhaul plan aimed at localizing maintenance activities.

The project seeks to improve locomotive efficiency, optimize resource utilization, and enhance the quality of services provided to the public.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to modernizing the railway infrastructure and ensuring sustainable transportation solutions across the country.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.