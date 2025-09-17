Egypt’s Railway Service Executes 17th Trip for Sudanese Evacuation

The Egyptian National Railways continues its efforts to support Sudanese residents in Egypt by facilitating their voluntary return to Sudan with the 17th dedicated train departing today.





The train, number 1940, left Ramses Station heading to Aswan, carrying hundreds of Sudanese families amidst logistical arrangements and comprehensive services designed for passenger comfort and safety.





Egyptian authorities ensured all necessary facilities, including station reception, assistance for the elderly, a secure onboard environment, and special baggage cars, were in place for a smooth journey.





This initiative is part of directives from Major General Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport and Industry, to provide full support and easing measures for the Sudanese people.





Officials from the Sudanese Free Voluntary Return Project expressed gratitude towards the Egyptian government, emphasizing Egypt’s role as a strong supporter and second homeland for the Sudanese community in Egypt.





Passengers shared their appreciation for the quality of services and care provided during the trips, highlighting Egypt’s commitment to their safety and comfort.





With this operation, the total number of Sudanese transported via dedicated trains has reached approximately 16, 073 individuals, and the train is scheduled to arrive at the Aswan High Dam station at 11:40 PM, returning the next morning at 11:30 AM.







































