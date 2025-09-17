Ministry of Education Outlines Procedures for Teacher Reassignment Certification

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education issued an official letter to educational directorates in several governorates including Beheira, Gharbia, Monufia, Dakahlia, Ismailia, Giza, and Assiut outlining the procedures for obtaining the necessary eligibility certificate for teacher reappointment in accordance with Ministerial Resolution No 110 of 2024.





Educational directorates are instructed to ensure eligible employees attend a specialized training program available online on the Professional Training and Development platform starting from September 20 to September 22, 2024, where they select the 'Reappointment' program and participate remotely.





Following the training, trainees must book their online examination appointments via the Professional Academy for Teachers website between September 21 and September 25, 2024, with exams taking place in computer labs across different branches until September 30, 2024, as part of the eligibility certification process.

The ministry requires the formation of committees to receive and review applications from teachers seeking reappointment, verifying the completeness of all required documents and submitting files to the academy branch between October 7 and October 10, 2024.

Application files must include authenticated copies of the bachelor’s or license degree, a certified copy of the general education diploma for non-education college graduates, a proficiency report from the last two years with an excellent grade, a formal letter from the directorate detailing the position, subject, and assigned stage, a copy of the national ID, an electronic status statement, and proof of passing the training and examination.

The ministry emphasizes the importance of regularly disseminating instructions through directorate offices, educational administrations, and the official website to ensure applicants are informed of procedures and deadlines and encourages timely completion of their files post-training and testing to meet the criteria outlined in Ministerial Resolution No 110 of 2024.