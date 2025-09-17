Egypt News

Egyptian Electricity Company Signs Contract for Overhead Line Link

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Engineer Mona Rizk, Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company, signed a contract today with the Namaa General Contracting and Giza Power Industries consortium to establish an overhead transmission line connecting Zahraa Maadi Transformer Station with the Ghar TSS2 station.

The project aims to enhance the national electric grid by linking the electric rail stations with the high-voltage 220 kV network, supporting sustainable transportation plans.

The contract involves constructing a single-circuit, single-conductor overhead line spanning 28 kilometers using ACSR 380, 50mm² conductors, and an underground fiber optic-equipped ground wire.

This initiative, part of Cairo Electricity Region’s efforts, responds to the directives of Minister Mohamed Shaker to boost modern electric transport projects and strengthen grid reliability.

The project is scheduled for completion within seven months from the contract signing date, ensuring a timely contribution to Egypt’s electrical infrastructure development.

