High Media Authority Summons YouTube Page Managers of Prominent Public Figures

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation has issued decisions regarding complaints about compliance with laws and standards applicable to media outlets under Law No 180 of 2018.

The Disputes Committee, chaired by media professional Essam Al-Amir, has summoned the managers of Khaled Elgendour's YouTube page to address violations of regulations and codes issued by the council found in some broadcast content.

Additionally, the committee has called the responsible parties managing Abu Al-Maaty Zaki's YouTube page to discuss breaches related to content violations of the same standards.

The council has also summoned the managers of Badria Touta's YouTube page regarding content that allegedly breaches the council’s rules and codes.

These measures come amid ongoing efforts to monitor and regulate media content on digital platforms in accordance with legal and ethical standards established by the council.