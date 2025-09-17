Egyptian Cabinet Honors Former Secretary General and Welcomes New Appointee

The Council of Ministers, led by Dr, Mostafa Madbouly, organized a ceremony at its headquarters in New Administrative Capital to honor former Secretary General Osama Saad.

The event coincided with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s decision to appoint Alaa Qassem as the new Secretary General, succeeding Saad, in recognition of his extensive national service.

Prime Minister Madbouly expressed gratitude to Saad for his dedicated efforts during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavors.

He also extended congratulations to Alaa Qassem, emphasizing his role as a vital link between the Council of Ministries, various government agencies, and civil society organizations.

This appointment, issued under Presidential Resolution No, 491 of 2025, stipulates Alaa Qassem’s duties as Secretary General for a one-year term starting from September 15, 2025.