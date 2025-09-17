Higher Education Announces Results for Third Phase Transfer and Reduction of Discrepancies 2025

The Ministry of Higher Education has finalized the coordination results for the third phase of transfer and non-matching conversions for 2025 secondary school graduates.





Students can view their results through the official coordination website by entering their seat number and personal password.





The office of coordination confirmed that the top 1500 students nationwide in the 2025 Egyptian secondary certificate, consisting of 500 science students, 500 mathematics students, and 500 arts students, are exempt from the usual geographic acceptance rules when allocated to colleges and universities.

These top students are also exempt from tuition fees in general programs after their first university year and can retain this benefit if they achieve excellent grades at the end of each academic year.

Further details and related updates can be found on official government channels and news outlets covering higher education developments.