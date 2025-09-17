Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

The Ministry of Health and Population announced the closure of twelve unlicensed addiction and mental health treatment centers in Monshaa El Qanater, Giza Province, due to violations of health and legal regulations.





A joint inspection campaign involving the Private Treatment Department of the Giza Health Directorate, the Abu Ghalib District Authority, and in cooperation with the General Administration for Drug Control and the Monshaa El Qanater Police resulted in the detection and shutdown of these facilities.





The affected centers included three affiliated with the Jador Foundation, a center named Waad in the Egyptian Compound in Abu Ghalib, and eight other unnamed centers within the same region, with twenty-one responsible personnel lacking medical qualifications.





It was found that these centers violated Law No, 51 of 1981 on non-governmental medical facilities, amended by Law No, 153 of 2004, and Law No, 71 of 2009 on mental health, also lacking infection control standards and environmental regulations.





Health officials emphasized the ongoing enforcement to ensure compliance with health and legal standards to protect patients and assure safe treatment services in accordance with regulatory requirements.















