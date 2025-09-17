Egypt News

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Health and Population announced the closure of twelve unlicensed addiction and mental health treatment centers in Monshaa El Qanater, Giza Province, due to violations of health and legal regulations.

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

A joint inspection campaign involving the Private Treatment Department of the Giza Health Directorate, the Abu Ghalib District Authority, and in cooperation with the General Administration for Drug Control and the Monshaa El Qanater Police resulted in the detection and shutdown of these facilities.

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

The affected centers included three affiliated with the Jador Foundation, a center named Waad in the Egyptian Compound in Abu Ghalib, and eight other unnamed centers within the same region, with twenty-one responsible personnel lacking medical qualifications.

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

It was found that these centers violated Law No, 51 of 1981 on non-governmental medical facilities, amended by Law No, 153 of 2004, and Law No, 71 of 2009 on mental health, also lacking infection control standards and environmental regulations.

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

Health officials emphasized the ongoing enforcement to ensure compliance with health and legal standards to protect patients and assure safe treatment services in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers
Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers
Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers
Giza Authorities Shut Down 12 Unlicensed Addiction Treatment Centers

Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.