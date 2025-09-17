Deputy Minister of Health in Qena Advocates for Excellence Centers to Reduce Cesareans and Newborn Mortality

Dr, Abla Al-Alfy, Deputy Minister of Health and Population, announced efforts to establish centers of excellence for perinatal services in Qena to reduce unnecessary cesarean sections and decrease newborn mortality rates.





This initiative aligns with the 'Golden First 1, 000 Days' presidential project, aimed at improving maternal and infant health outcomes through specialized care.

During a meeting with medical teams at Qena General Hospital, Al-Alfy praised the hospital's progress in service organization, quality improvement, cleanliness, and professional appearance of staff, emphasizing compliance with patient satisfaction standards.

She detailed governance mechanisms through two ministry-level committees focused on promoting natural childbirth and enhancing neonatal care, involving university and hospital experts, with similar committees planned for other governorates.

Al-Alfy revealed that the current natural delivery rate at Qena General Hospital is 50%, with cesarean rates reaching 63% in the region, targeting a 10% reduction through incentives and quality assurance.

She also highlighted the neonatal death rate in Qena at 19 per 1000 live births, noting ongoing development of Qena General and Abu Tisht hospitals into centers of excellence, along with training in three additional hospitals to improve maternal and neonatal care systems.

The deputy minister recommended equipping facilities with fetal monitoring devices (CTG), providing additional delivery beds, implementing electronic systems for tracking and analyzing cesarean causes, and training anesthesiologists and support staff.

She emphasized the importance of early postpartum family planning, medical staff training in device insertion, and the establishment of counseling rooms to support expectant mothers, along with encouraging early skin-to-skin contact.

Al-Alfy stressed the necessity of providing long-term contraceptive methods immediately after birth, conducting training workshops for staff, and implementing strict documentation protocols using partograms and Robson criteria to protect physicians and patients' rights.