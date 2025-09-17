Common Causes and Solutions for Prepaid Meter Charge Discrepancies

A responsible source from the Electricity Holding Company explained that when an Err-0400 code appears on a prepaid electricity meter, it indicates a charge discrepancy between the software and the meter itself.

The typical solution involves removing and reinitializing the meter through the citizen's electricity provider company to resolve the issue.

Prepaid meters offer benefits such as electricity consumption control, lowering bill amounts, monitoring usage, and verifying billing details.

Customers can select their desired energy purchase based on their capacity, leading to fewer issues and complaints between electricity collectors and consumers.

The meter displays vital data including total consumption and remaining credit, providing users with accessible information as needed.