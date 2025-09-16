Egypt News

Launch of ‘Himaya’ Campaign for Early Cancer Detection at Youth Centers

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Youth have launched the third phase of the 'Himaya' campaign centered on raising awareness and early diagnosis of cancer within youth centers.

This initiative also aims to prevent cervical cancer through early screening and free HPV vaccination for girls aged 9 to 15, starting at youth centers in Greater Cairo.

The campaign was announced yesterday at Gezira Youth Center under the auspices of the Presidential Initiative for Early Cancer Detection, in partnership with the Egyptian Society for Colposcopy and Rotaract Egypt, with strong attendance from officials.

Dr, Khaled Abdel Aziz, the Executive Director of the Presidential Initiative, emphasized that the campaign targets engaging young people and minors in awareness about early detection, healthy eating, and exercise, besides providing free screening and vaccination services.

He highlighted that early detection is a comprehensive approach that depends on community awareness, with activities including educational seminars, media campaigns targeting mothers, and promoting vaccinations to increase acceptance among girls.

Dr, Mohamed El Azab, President of the Egyptian Society for Colposcopy and Coordinator of the Cervical Cancer Subcommittee, noted that cervical cancer ranks as the fourth most common cancer globally among women, causing nearly 300, 000 deaths annually, mostly in developing countries lacking screening programs.

He pointed out that HPV is the primary cause and that vaccinating young girls can prevent 10 to 14% of potential future cases, describing the third phase of 'Himaya' as a major step forward in the country's efforts against this cancer.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, M.Sc., Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD. Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


