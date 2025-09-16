Sawarros Foundation Partners with Gouna Film Festival for 2025

Sawarros Foundation for Social Development announced its participation in this year's Gouna Film Festival as a supporting partner for the impactful eighth edition scheduled for 2025.

The foundation reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to supporting arts as a catalyst for social change and promoting sustainable development through innovative initiatives highlighting young talents and vulnerable groups.

In its role as an impact partner, Sawarros continues collaboration with Tawasul Development Association to support and empower Egyptian artisans through the production of the official Gouna Film Festival bag and organizing an annual exhibition showcasing traditional crafts and arts to both local and international audiences.

This year, Sawarros also expanded its support for CineGouna platform by sponsoring the participation of 100 young filmmakers among approximately 150 participants to provide networking, learning opportunities, and exposure to the latest industry trends.

Additionally, the foundation will award a prize of one million Egyptian pounds to the winner of the 'Cinema for Humanity' award, aiming to enhance its global distribution and outreach.

Furthermore, Sawarros, in partnership with Gouna Festival and UNHCR, will host internationally acclaimed Oscar-winning actress and Goodwill Ambassador Kate Blanchett, participating in several festival events, coinciding with the centenary of world-renowned director Youssef Chahine, whose works focused on major social issues and elevated Egyptian cinema internationally.

This edition also features the launch of the Sawarros Screenwriting Lab, a natural extension of the Sawarros Cultural Award, designed to nurture emerging screenwriters with workshops that connect them with festival producers, facilitating the translation of literary scripts into cinematic works.

According to Lily Hosny, Sawarros' Executive Director, the foundation’s involvement reflects its belief that art and culture are vital to sustainable development, fostering partnerships with government, private, and civil sectors for long-term positive impact.

Amr Mansi, CEO of Gouna Film Festival, emphasized that the festival demonstrates cinema's power to inspire change and highlighted the deep role of film and arts in creating social impact through their ongoing partnership with Sawarros Foundation.