Egyptian Minister of Electricity Addresses IAEA General Conference

Dr, Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, affirmed the country’s commitment to peaceful nuclear energy use according to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and highlights ongoing research and development activities aligned with Egypt Vision 2030.

He emphasized Egypt’s efforts to utilize its expertise and facilities in collaboration with the IAEA to promote peaceful applications at regional levels through membership in the Arab Atomic Energy Agency and the African Regional Cooperative Agreement AFRA.

Esmat underlined that the conference aims to enhance technical cooperation with the IAEA to meet Egypt's increasing energy needs and described co-operation programs that support reactor optimization and human resource development for nuclear facilities.

He highlighted Egypt’s current projects, including the installation of a state-of-the-art three-dimensional LINAC for precise cancer radiotherapy and advancements in plant genetics using radiation technology to improve crop yield and resilience.

Esmat reviewed the latest progress in Egypt’s peaceful nuclear power project at the Dabaa site, noting the installation of reactor core shielding and the procurement of fuel storage permits, alongside ongoing construction activities across four units.

He stressed Egypt’s dedication to high standards of nuclear security and its upcoming participation in the 2026 Nuclear Safety Convention Review Conference, demonstrating commitment to comprehensive safety and transparency.

Esmat discussed Egypt’s position against attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities and called for international efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East amid regional security concerns.

He praised the fruitful visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Egypt and reiterated Egypt's resolve to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East as a core element of regional peace and security.