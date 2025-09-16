Egypt Provides Medical Support for Gaza Injury Patients

Egypt's Ministry of Health has reported detailed figures on the number of Gaza injury patients receiving treatment across Egyptian hospitals and the surgical procedures performed since November 2023.

A total of 7, 277 Palestinian patients have been admitted to 172 Egyptian hospitals, with 1, 057 still undergoing treatment, accompanied by 1, 657 of their family members.

During this period, nearly 3, 000 major surgeries have been conducted, and over 18, 000 vaccination doses have been administered, including those for children, demonstrating Egypt's commitment to Palestinian health support.

The healthcare authorities are planning future strategies to manage potential increases in patient numbers, focusing on medical supply reserves, team efficiency, and inter-agency coordination.

Facilities such as youth and sports centers have been prepared to provide psychological, social, and recreational services to injured patients and their companions, ensuring a supportive environment.

The Ministry of Social Solidarity has highlighted ongoing support services for accompanying persons and emphasized Egypt's continued operational status of the Rafah border crossing for humanitarian aid and aid delivery to Gaza.

Egypt's Logistics and Construction Ministries are actively enhancing hospital infrastructure and service quality to ensure a safe, healthy environment for patient care, despite logistical challenges.

The official spokesman from the Ministry of Health mentioned that daily truck shipments through Rafah range from 150 to 200, despite logistical limitations that restrict proper unloading within Gaza.