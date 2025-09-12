Former Egyptian Intelligence Official Criticizes Hamas Governance in Gaza

Major General Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Duwayri, former deputy head of Egyptian General Intelligence, discussed Egypt's historical relationship with Hamas dating back to before their electoral victory in 2006.

He emphasized that relations with Hamas, including leaders in Syria and within Gaza, were amicable before 2006 and that the elections in Gaza were free, fair, and democratic without manipulation or force.

Al-Duwayri pointed out that Hamas's main challenge post-election was attempting to manage Gaza and Palestinian territories as a faction rather than a state entity.

He explained that the Rafah border crossing agreement was signed on November 18, 2005, with operations starting on November 25, and that three key conditions were set for its operation.

He clarified that while the Egyptian side of Rafah remained open and unaffected, the conditions included the presence of the Presidential Guard, the Border Authority, and the European Monitoring Force, which is based in Ashdod.

Al-Duwayri affirmed that Egypt did not prevent any Hamas or Palestinian figures from crossing the border and highlighted that the agreement was primarily between Israel and the Palestinian Authority under U, S, mediation, not involving Egypt.

He reiterated that as long as the three conditions were met, the border remained open and that the Egyptian authorities did not blacklist Palestinian leaders from crossing, emphasizing Egypt’s neutrality in the agreement.