Popular Cairo Hospital Shut Down for Licensing Violations

The Ministry of Health and Population announced the closure of Ain Al Hayat Hospital located on Naser Street in the Nuzha district of Cairo due to operating without a valid license.

This action was taken in accordance with Law No 153 of 2004 regulating medical facilities, aiming to ensure patient safety and legal compliance.

Under directives from Dr, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, intensified oversight of private medical establishments is ongoing to guarantee the provision of safe and compliant healthcare services.

Dr, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the ministry’s official spokesperson, stated that a team from the Cairo Public Health Directorate inspected the hospital and found no valid licensing, leading to its closure, sealing, and documentation of violations.

Dr, Hesham Zaki, head of the Central Administration for Non-Governmental Treatment Facilities and Licenses, emphasized that control campaigns will continue to verify adherence to legal and medical standards, highlighting the ministry’s commitment to quality and public health protections.