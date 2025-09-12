Economic and Luxury Umrah Packages Starting from 18,000 EGP in 2026

Many travelers are exploring affordable and premium Umrah packages for the 2025-2026 season without including flight tickets.

Mohamed Abed, a member of the Tourism Companies Chamber, revealed the pricing details for September 2025-2026 Umrah programs, highlighting variations based on accommodation levels and package types.

Economical Umrah options in 2026 begin at 18, 000 EGP excluding airfare, making them the most cost-effective choice for budget-conscious pilgrims.

Four-star Umrah packages start from 26, 000 EGP, while five-star packages are priced from 36, 000 EGP, with prices varying depending on accommodation specifics, duration, and flight type.

The required documentation for booking includes a valid passport, recent photographs, health certificates, and proof of fee payment, alongside documents necessary for passport issuance such as ID cards, military service proof, and social status documents.