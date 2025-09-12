The Egyptian Opera House, led by Dr, Alaa Abdul Salam, is organizing a special concert in collaboration with the Korean Embassy in Cairo to commemorate three decades of diplomatic ties between Egypt and South Korea.





The event features the Cairo Symphony Orchestra conducted by Maestro Ahmed El Said, with performances by renowned Korean soprano Sumi Jo, bass singer Rida Al Wakeel, tenor Amr Medhat, and violinist Mirna Serrour, accompanied by the Acapella Choir directed by Adham Ezzat.





Scheduled for 8 PM on Friday, September 12, at the Grand Theatre, the concert showcases a diverse program of famous international opera pieces, including works by Donizetti, Handel, Rossini, and Verdi, among others.





The program also includes classical compositions such as arrangements by Gisu Lee, variations on Mozart’s melodies by Adolf Adam, and traditional songs like Yaman Rami El Qalb, highlighting the richness of the cultural exchange.





Sumi Jo, born on November 22, 1962, trained initially in Korea before achieving fame in Italy through bel canto performances, earning numerous awards including the Italian Star Order and a Grammy, and was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the song 'Breathe' in the film Youth.

The concert reinforces the deepening relations between Egypt and South Korea, which officially recognized South Korea's independence in 1948, emphasizing their shared goals and ongoing cooperation across sectors.